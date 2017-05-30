More
City officials in Henderson say the former police chief who had been removed from his administrative post in an investigation of a fundraising mailer and his top deputy are no longer city employees. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that City Manager Bob Murnane on Thursday called the departure of Police Chief Patrick Moers and Deputy Chief Bobby Long voluntary, and declared there was new police department leadership.
