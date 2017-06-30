Mexican restaurant Casa Don Juan to o...

Mexican restaurant Casa Don Juan to open Henderson location

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Casa Don Juan in downtown Las Vegas is shown in March 2010. The iconic Mexican eatery is expected to open its third valley location in July 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ilovekickboxing Henderson (Oct '16) 4 hr SsHunter 4
New phone 7 hr MR ROBINSON to YOU 5
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 7 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 49
June 23 9 hr SMR 3
Coming To Vegas Next Month-Info needed Thu Frank Sinatra 3
Chris Lawon Baams Automotive Wed known Facts 1
Josh Jun 26 Old friend 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,878 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC