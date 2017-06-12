Marz has lead in Henderson council re-election bid
Henderson City Council incumbent John Marz celebrated his likely win for the Ward 3 seat with an intimate group of friends and family at his home Tuesday night in the city's Green Valley section. With all of Henderson's nine vote centers reported by approximately 9:30 p.m., and combined with the early vote, Marz led with 51.6 percent, while his opponent, Carrie Cox received 48.4 percent - a difference of 440 votes, according to unofficial figures from the Clark County Elections Department.
