How Sunset Station changed the scene for locals casinos in Las Vegas
It was Station Casinos' flagship property when it opened in 1997, a resort that easily could have been built on the Strip instead of in suburban Henderson. Sunset Station, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, marked a turning point for the company, a key phase between its 1976 origin in a small casino and bingo hall in central Las Vegas to its more luxe resorts built in the 2000s on the valley's perimeter .
