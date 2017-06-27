Henderson's Seedling Theatre Company ...

Henderson's Seedling Theatre Company turns hobby into business

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Owner/founder of Seedling Theatre Company Kris Blake volunteered at her children's schools for years to help with play productions until her husband suggested they start their own business. @alxmey Each cast of the company's latest large-scale production is displayed on the hallway leading to the theatre so other students can feel inspired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 3 hr Parden Pard 55
Coming To Vegas Next Month-Info needed 11 hr Rhonda 1
Josh Mon Old friend 1
New to area - where to shop, gamble etc? Mon Radiochick 1
Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue Sun ThomasA 2
June 23 Jun 25 Pssssssst 2
New phone Jun 25 Pssssssst 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC