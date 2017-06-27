Henderson's Seedling Theatre Company turns hobby into business
Owner/founder of Seedling Theatre Company Kris Blake volunteered at her children's schools for years to help with play productions until her husband suggested they start their own business. @alxmey Each cast of the company's latest large-scale production is displayed on the hallway leading to the theatre so other students can feel inspired.
