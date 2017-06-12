Henderson man caught in Sturgis rally sex sting sentenced
A Nevada man caught in a sex trafficking sting at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in 2015 has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Preston, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested in an undercover law enforcement operation targeting people willing to pay for sex with underage girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|19 hr
|Local
|1
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|19 hr
|Local
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Black top 23
|7
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|Sun
|ThomasA
|6
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|Sun
|Shiiiiittttttt
|12
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Sun
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|52
|Kathy Fleeger
|May 18
|oh no
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC