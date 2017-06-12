Henderson man caught in Sturgis rally...

Henderson man caught in Sturgis rally sex sting sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A Nevada man caught in a sex trafficking sting at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in 2015 has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Preston, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested in an undercover law enforcement operation targeting people willing to pay for sex with underage girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a... 19 hr Local 1
Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a... 19 hr Local 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Mon Black top 23 7
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? Sun ThomasA 6
jungle monkeys on e rise Sun Shiiiiittttttt 12
Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort Sun SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV 52
Kathy Fleeger May 18 oh no 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC