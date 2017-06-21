Henderson Launching Search For New Ch...

Henderson Launching Search For New Chief Of Police

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] KLUC: Yellow Claw Meets Fans! Yellow Claw was in the Lasik of Nevada See Your Music Studio and had time to say hi to their diehard fans. Henderson Launching Search For New Chief Of Police The City of Henderson has launched a nationwide search to fill the position of Chief of Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue 7 hr ThomasA 2
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 8 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 28
June 23 12 hr Pssssssst 2
New phone 17 hr Pssssssst 2
News Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09) 17 hr Pres Donald J Tru... 24
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc 21 hr Va meds 1
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy 21 hr ThomasA 12
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 26 at 3:08AM PDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,688 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC