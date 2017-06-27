Henderson condominium fire causes $55,000 damage
A fire at a condominium building Wednesday night caused an estimated $55,000 in damage and displaced three people, according to the Henderson Fire Department. The fire was reported about 10:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bass Drive, near Sunset Road and Sandhill Road, where smoke was coming from a ground-floor unit in a two-story building, officials said.
