Fire does $72,000 damage, displaces 5...

Fire does $72,000 damage, displaces 5 from house in Henderson

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Two adults and three children were displaced in a house fire this morning near Anthem Parkway and Reunion Drive, according to Henderson Fire Department officials. The fire was reported about 10:45 a.m. on Coulisse Street, where smoke was billowing from the front and back doors of a two-story house, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort 2 hr SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV 5
jungle monkeys on e rise 5 hr Tyrone 11
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) 17 hr Suranat1212 14
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 21 hr Thelma 4
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 21 hr Anon 7
Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays Tue Local 1
Ladies: Do you like it when a guy shaves or tri... Tue sundemon420 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at June 08 at 3:07PM PDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC