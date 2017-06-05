Fire does $72,000 damage, displaces 5 from house in Henderson
Two adults and three children were displaced in a house fire this morning near Anthem Parkway and Reunion Drive, according to Henderson Fire Department officials. The fire was reported about 10:45 a.m. on Coulisse Street, where smoke was billowing from the front and back doors of a two-story house, officials said.
