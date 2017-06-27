Drowning, heart condition led to deat...

Drowning, heart condition led to death of boy found unresponsive at water park

The 8-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at Cowabunga Bay water park's wave pool in Henderson on June 18 died from drowning and a heart condition, the Clark County coroner's office said. Bankston died because of drowning and anomalous origin of the right coronary artery, the coroner's office said.

