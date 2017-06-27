Drowning, heart condition led to death of boy found unresponsive at water park
The 8-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at Cowabunga Bay water park's wave pool in Henderson on June 18 died from drowning and a heart condition, the Clark County coroner's office said. Bankston died because of drowning and anomalous origin of the right coronary artery, the coroner's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|1 hr
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|62
|Coming To Vegas Next Month-Info needed
|13 hr
|Frank Sinatra
|3
|Chris Lawon Baams Automotive
|16 hr
|known Facts
|1
|Josh
|Mon
|Old friend
|1
|New to area - where to shop, gamble etc?
|Jun 26
|Radiochick
|1
|Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|2
|June 23
|Jun 25
|Pssssssst
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC