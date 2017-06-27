Debra March, AICP, Elected Mayor of H...

Debra March, AICP, Elected Mayor of Henderson, Nevada

Debra March, AICP, can now add mayor to her list of accomplishments. March was elected mayor of Henderson, Nevada, a city with an estimated 292,969 residents.

