Dan Shaw takes helm as Ward 2 Henders...

Dan Shaw takes helm as Ward 2 Henderson councilman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Shaw currently serves as chairman of the Clark County Planning Commission but has indicated he will resign from the position. The 33-year resident of Henderson is also a former chairman of Henderson's Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get pain meds and opiates 2 hr kaydee 2
Scorched Earth temperatures in Clark County and... 20 hr Local 2
Massive record breaking heavy heat wave tempera... 21 hr Local 1
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy Mon ThomasA 10
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) Sun Boi 15
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Sun KBeason77 113
Warning to all human traffickers Jun 18 Desolation 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC