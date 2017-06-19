Dan Shaw takes helm as Ward 2 Henderson councilman
Shaw currently serves as chairman of the Clark County Planning Commission but has indicated he will resign from the position. The 33-year resident of Henderson is also a former chairman of Henderson's Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Board.
