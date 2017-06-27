Child drowning at southern Nevada wat...

Child drowning at southern Nevada water park ruled accident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Authorities in Las Vegas say an 8-year-old boy who became unconscious in a wave pool at a Henderson water park drowned, and his death has been ruled an accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 44 min Rick Perry s Closet 54
Coming To Vegas Next Month-Info needed 6 hr Rhonda 1
Josh 23 hr Old friend 1
New to area - where to shop, gamble etc? Mon Radiochick 1
Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue Sun ThomasA 2
June 23 Jun 25 Pssssssst 2
New phone Jun 25 Pssssssst 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC