Child drowning at southern Nevada water park ruled accident
Authorities in Las Vegas say an 8-year-old boy who became unconscious in a wave pool at a Henderson water park drowned, and his death has been ruled an accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
