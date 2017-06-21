Careless Smoking Caused Henderson Apa...

Careless Smoking Caused Henderson Apartment Fire

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: CBS Local

HENDERSON, NV - 31-people are looking for a place to live after a big fire in Henderson Tuesday evening. The American Red Cross is assisting the 31-residents displaced from multiple apartment units due to fire, smoke and water damage.

