Boy hospitalized after near drowning at Cowabunga Bay water park

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

An 8-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the wave pool at Cowabunga Bay water park Sunday evening, the Henderson Fire Department said. About 6:20 p.m., a lifeguard jumped into the water, pulled out the child and began CPR, Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

