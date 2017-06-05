Airport Connector flyover ramp to eastbound 215 to open Monday

A view from the air traffic control facility at McCarran International Airport shows the Airport Connector, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. The flyover ramp from the Airport Connector to the eastbound 215 Beltway will open Monday after a ceremony set for 9 a.m. The new ramp is more than a half-mile long and will carry more than 20,000 vehicles a day.

