Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Nevada Has The 10th Most Motorcycle Thefts In The Nation Las Vegas has the third most reported motorcycle thefts in the nation, according to stats from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Vacant Ward 2 Seat In Henderson Up For Grabs Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 25, 2017, and must be done in person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.