Two additional building projects approved for Southern Nevada

The Senate and Assembly budget committees have agreed to start planning for additional buildings at the College of Southern Nevada and the Nevada State College both located in Clark County. These two projects are in addition to the $346.2 million previously approved for the state's construction program for the next two fiscal years.

