Substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching Brown Academy students

Chad Jensen, father of a girl who he says was inappropriately touched by a substitute teacher at Brown Academy in Henderson, at his home in Henderson on Monday May 1, 2017 Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae Chad Jensen received a call from his daughter's school Friday, the kind of call that gives every parent nightmares. Jensen, already enraged that his 13-year-old daughter allegedly had been inappropriately touched by a teacher at Brown Academy, was alerted by Principal Wendy Phelps that a substitute teacher had just been accused of violating his 11-year-old daughter - along with two other girls - in a similar manner.

