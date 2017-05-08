Substitute teacher accused of inappro...

Substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching Brown Academy students

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Chad Jensen, father of a girl who he says was inappropriately touched by a substitute teacher at Brown Academy in Henderson, at his home in Henderson on Monday May 1, 2017 Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae Chad Jensen received a call from his daughter's school Friday, the kind of call that gives every parent nightmares. Jensen, already enraged that his 13-year-old daughter allegedly had been inappropriately touched by a teacher at Brown Academy, was alerted by Principal Wendy Phelps that a substitute teacher had just been accused of violating his 11-year-old daughter - along with two other girls - in a similar manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for tar. 1 hr Chigirl 1
Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela 7 hr Local 1
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) Mon Tin foil hat guy 11
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) May 2 Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas May 1 Electrician 9
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC