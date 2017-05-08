Substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching Brown Academy students
Chad Jensen, father of a girl who he says was inappropriately touched by a substitute teacher at Brown Academy in Henderson, at his home in Henderson on Monday May 1, 2017 Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae Chad Jensen received a call from his daughter's school Friday, the kind of call that gives every parent nightmares. Jensen, already enraged that his 13-year-old daughter allegedly had been inappropriately touched by a teacher at Brown Academy, was alerted by Principal Wendy Phelps that a substitute teacher had just been accused of violating his 11-year-old daughter - along with two other girls - in a similar manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for tar.
|1 hr
|Chigirl
|1
|Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela
|7 hr
|Local
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Tin foil hat guy
|11
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC