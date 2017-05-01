Retired florist died after collapsing on stage in Nevada
Retired florist, 66, who dreamed of becoming an actor dies after collapsing on stage just 10 minutes into his first leading performance in 'The Art of Murder'... and nine hours before the birth of his grandchild A retired florist and expert in African violet flowers died after collapsing on stage while performing in a play called 'The Art of Murder'. Kent Stork, 66, suffered a heart attack 10 minutes into his lead-role performance at the Theater in the Valley in Henderson, Nevada, USA.
