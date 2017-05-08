Nevada health panel approves insulin ...

Nevada health panel approves insulin price disclosure bill

Thursday May 4 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A proposal aiming to force pharmaceutical companies to disclose how they set insulin prices cleared its first hurdle at the Nevada Legislature on Wednesday, without a provision that sought a price cap on insulin. The Democratic bill backed by a coalition of casino owners and casino workers' unions would mandate that drugmakers annually disclose insulin list prices, manufacturing costs, research investments and profits.

