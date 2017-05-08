Inspirada brings fun and fit activiti...

Inspirada brings fun and fit activities to Solista Park May 13

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Inspirada, a fully planned community in Henderson, continues to demonstrate its commitment to the health, happiness and wellness of its residents and neighboring friends with a special "Spring into Action" farmers market featuring activities sponsored by Life Time Fitness Green Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13.

