Incredible photos give a totally unexpected perspective into how the 1% lives
It's no secret that the wealth gap between the top one-percent and the rest of the global population is continuing to grow. A study conducted by Oxfam and released this year shows that just eight men, with a combined net worth of $426 billion, share the same amount of wealth as the poorest half of the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|18 hr
|Reymundo Mejia Gu...
|4
|Suicides
|18 hr
|Rodney
|4
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|19 hr
|Flyboy
|20
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|Latosia P
|111
|Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|Bobbi Jo
|16
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Sambeezyeezy89
|42
|Eavesdropping stalkers (May '16)
|Thu
|they bad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC