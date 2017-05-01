Former UB maintenance supervisor gets...

Former UB maintenance supervisor gets prison for bid rigging

A former maintenance supervisor at the University at Buffalo has been sentenced for has part in a bid rigging scheme. Dean Yerry, 63, has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation and fined $40,000 for receiving a kickback in exchange for contracts.

