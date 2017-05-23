Family of man killed in Las Vegas pol...

Family of man killed in Las Vegas police custody consider lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Metropolitan Police Department body-camera footage shows Tashii Brown being stunned with a Taser before his death on May 14, 2017 in Las Vegas. Brown died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) 16 hr Soapboxmom 18
Boyd Gaming is now considering parking fees 19 hr ThomasA 2
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Wed Dipset101 45
KingCapSports Tue Itsmyke 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Tue Itsmyke 108
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech Mon ThomasA 4
News Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned May 21 justice 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,262,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC