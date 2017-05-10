Domestic disturbance leads to barricade situation in Henderson
The woman called police from a convenience store in the 400 block of Horizon Ridge Parkway, saying her significant other had fired a gun in their home, police said. Police went to the house, located in the 100 block of Glen Falls Avenue, near Horizon Ridge and Paradise Hills Drive, to contact the man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|americans
|16 hr
|big ben
|1
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Julian
|13
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|Sat
|Parrotperch
|1
|Bobby Brown or Whitney
|Sat
|Rockndy07
|1
|$350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m...
|Fri
|Sgtglh
|1
|Anti-police Forum (Mar '06)
|May 12
|Aesp77
|1,614
|Looking for tar.
|May 10
|The Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC