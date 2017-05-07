Corvette Delivery Dispatch with National Corvette Seller Mike Furman for May 7th

Each week, Criswell Chevrolet's Mike Furman delivers new Corvette Stingrays, Grand Sports and Z06s to his customers who come from all parts of the country to work with the nation's top Corvette seller. Last week, Mike joined the nearly two-thousand other Corvette enthusiasts at the National Corvette Museum's Bash event to get the latest updates on the 2018 models.

