Coroner IDs body found by utility wor...

Coroner IDs body found by utility workers in Henderson

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A man found dead in Henderson last week was identified today by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 34-year-old Carl Lalumondiere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boyd Gaming is now considering parking fees 8 hr Local 1
News Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned Sun justice 1
usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu... Sat Keith 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Sat Keith 107
Moving from Texas To Vegas Sat River Rat 12
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech Sat River Rat 3
Kathy Fleeger May 18 oh no 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC