Coroner: Henderson woman died of suicide
A Henderson woman who was missing several days before her body was found in a yard near her home died as the result of suicide, the Clark County Coroner's Office ruled. The body of Iris Daniels, 69, was discovered April 24 in a side yard in the 2200 block of Turner Falls Street, Henderson police said.
