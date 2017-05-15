Coroner: Henderson woman died of suicide

Coroner: Henderson woman died of suicide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A Henderson woman who was missing several days before her body was found in a yard near her home died as the result of suicide, the Clark County Coroner's Office ruled. The body of Iris Daniels, 69, was discovered April 24 in a side yard in the 2200 block of Turner Falls Street, Henderson police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
americans May 14 big ben 1
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) May 13 Julian 13
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech May 13 Parrotperch 1
Bobby Brown or Whitney May 13 Anonymous 1
News $350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m... May 12 Sgtglh 1
Anti-police Forum (Mar '06) May 12 Aesp77 1,614
Looking for tar. May 10 The Man 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC