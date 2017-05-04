9 concerns the Oregon Ducks addressed in spring football

Crosby, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound senior from Henderson, Nevada, missed all but two games of the 2016 season with a foot injury, but was practicing from the start of spring and returned to participating in full-contact drills by the final week. What his addition to the line means for Oregon's rotation come fall is unclear, as Brady Aiello played well at left tackle in Crosby's absence, but that is a good problem for offensive line coach Mario Cristobal to have.

