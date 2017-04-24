Rebuilding Nevada
Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada , local affiliate of the national nonprofit organization, Rebuilding Together, celebrated National Rebuilding Day by revitalizing 17 homes throughout Las Vegas and Henderson. Some of the work include in the revitalization was exterior painting, xeriscaping, property clean up, small exterior repairs and debris removal.
