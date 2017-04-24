Ozzie Gets A Painting Lesson

Ozzie Gets A Painting Lesson

Ozzie, a three-year-old giraffe, gets a painting lesson from professional painter Donovan Fitzgerald during a collaborative painting session at the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson, Nevada Thursday, April 27, 2017.

