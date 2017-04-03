Oklahoma native's cause of death now ...

Oklahoma native's cause of death now 'undetermined' after coroner rules out suicide

Susan Winters, the 48-year-old Oklahoma native whose death two years ago in Henderson, Nevada, was initially ruled a suicide, may not have killed herself. This week, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg changed the cause of Winters' death from suicide to undetermined, after originally finding that she killed herself at home with a deadly cocktail of antifreeze and painkillers on Jan. 3, 2015.

