New fire station a healthy sign for H...

New fire station a healthy sign for Henderson's finances

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Henderson's first new fire station in 15 years tops the list of highlights of the city's $541 million tentative 2018 budget, which officials released earlier this week. Other highlights include 56 new positions and revenue projections that suggest Nevada's fourth largest city is continuing to recover from the Great Recession, though it has yet to get back to pre-recession peaks in many areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Thu Anoynomous 43
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend Thu JDR626 1
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire Apr 19 Local 3
News Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to... Apr 18 BiggBunyon 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Apr 17 Toya W 103
Moving from Texas To Vegas Apr 16 Local 6
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty Apr 16 Anonomyous 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,472,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC