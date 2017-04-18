New fire station a healthy sign for Henderson's finances
Henderson's first new fire station in 15 years tops the list of highlights of the city's $541 million tentative 2018 budget, which officials released earlier this week. Other highlights include 56 new positions and revenue projections that suggest Nevada's fourth largest city is continuing to recover from the Great Recession, though it has yet to get back to pre-recession peaks in many areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Thu
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 17
|Toya W
|103
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC