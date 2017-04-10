Nevada's second-largest city battles ...

Nevada's second-largest city battles illegal pot industry

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Tuesday that the $8,000 grant was unanimously approved and must be used before Sept. 30. Henderson police will use the money to pay for overtime expenditures related to investigating and arresting people who grow and sell illegal marijuana.

