Man, 23, accused of firing shots into Henderson tavern
An intoxicated man who was asked to leave a Henderson bar after causing a disturbance is accused of firing shots into the building, according to police. Some six shots were fired into the PKWY Tavern, 445 Marks St., about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Henderson Police said.
