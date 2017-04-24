Man, 23, accused of firing shots into...

Man, 23, accused of firing shots into Henderson tavern

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

An intoxicated man who was asked to leave a Henderson bar after causing a disturbance is accused of firing shots into the building, according to police. Some six shots were fired into the PKWY Tavern, 445 Marks St., about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Henderson Police said.

