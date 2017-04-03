Las Vegas malls, airport welcome new ...

Las Vegas malls, airport welcome new boutiques

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Lush, the potently fragrant, wildly popular British bath and body shop, has expanded its presence on the Strip - tripling the size of its former digs and relocating within the mall. The new boutique features a consultation station where visitors can lather up, slather and sample the vegan, handmade products.

