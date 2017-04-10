Hogue Knives Announces Out The Front ...

Hogue Knives Announces Out The Front Automatics

HENDERSON, N.V. - - Hogue Knives is pleased to announce the expansion of their automatic knife line to include Out the Front models. "We've created an OTF automatic for people who like to use and abuse their knives," said Hogue managing partner and master toolmaker Jim Bruhns.

