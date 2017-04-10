Henderson police: Mother faces charge in death of 2-year-old son
A woman with a history of child-neglect complaints was arrested today in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son who died from brain injuries last month, according to Henderson Police. Jazmin Milagros Ramirez, 29, was booked on one count of murder without the possibility of bail at the Henderson Detention Center, jail logs show.
