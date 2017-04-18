Henderson Police Department Receives ...

Henderson Police Department Receives Prestigious CALEA Reaccreditation Certification

HENDERSON, Nev., April 19 -- The city of Henderson issued the following news release: The Henderson Police Department and the 9-1-1 communications center has been recognized as one of the nation's elite by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies with reaccreditation.

Henderson, NV

