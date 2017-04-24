Henderson nonprofit Friends in the De...

Henderson nonprofit Friends in the Desert plans open house to recruit volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Muriel Dufendach does a mail call at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. This helps people who don't have a steady home so they can receive mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 19 hr BottomMe 12
News Bailey Logue, center, daughter of Cliven Bundy, em Wed freelancehobo 1
you can stop deleting Tue wow 2
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) Mon Ohnoooo 8
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Apr 22 Go Blue Forever 104
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Apr 20 Anoynomous 43
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend Apr 20 JDR626 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Clark County was issued at April 27 at 10:25AM PDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC