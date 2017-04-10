Henderson must fill 2 city council seats as Debra March ascends to mayor
Henderson Ward 2 City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Debra March poses with Marie Tomao at the Henderson Convention Center in Henderson on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. @miranda_alam Soon-to-be Henderson Mayor Debra March's victory will lead to a shake up on the city council as two seats remain undecided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|5 hr
|Al Davis
|15
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|6 hr
|Kathy
|30
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|6 hr
|Kathy
|6
|Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living
|7 hr
|Kathy
|2
|Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Kathy
|5
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|7 hr
|Kathy
|15
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|7 hr
|Kathy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC