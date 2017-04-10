Henderson must fill 2 city council se...

Henderson must fill 2 city council seats as Debra March ascends to mayor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Henderson Ward 2 City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Debra March poses with Marie Tomao at the Henderson Convention Center in Henderson on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. @miranda_alam Soon-to-be Henderson Mayor Debra March's victory will lead to a shake up on the city council as two seats remain undecided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 5 hr Al Davis 15
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 6 hr Kathy 30
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 6 hr Kathy 6
Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living 7 hr Kathy 2
Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15) 7 hr Kathy 5
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 7 hr Kathy 15
Moving from Texas To Vegas 7 hr Kathy 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,271,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC