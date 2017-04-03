Henderson couple takes swing at batti...

Henderson couple takes swing at batting-cage business

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

It took a lot for Carol Ruegge to convince her husband, Dave, to start an indoor batting cage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circus Buffet 2 hr Local 5
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising 2 hr Local 5
Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09) Thu dsaurey 2
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Thu SanDiegoHmu 3
gay las vegas teens 2017 Thu kyman 5
Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15) Wed Gary 4
www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour Wed kyman 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC