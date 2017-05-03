Henderson, Clark County To Offer Amne...

Henderson, Clark County To Offer Amnesty For Homeowners Who Violated Building Codes

Friday Apr 28

The Southern Nevada International Code Council is observing Building Safety Month in May and hoping to educate homeowners with an amnesty program. According to the Las Vegas Sun , Henderson and Clark County will waive penalties and late fees for people who have done work on their homes outside code if they come into compliance between May 2 and May 31. There's also an event scheduled in Henderson to answer do-it-yourselfers' questions.

