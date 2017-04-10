Heller, Amodei plan Reno town hall
Sen. Dean Heller tells a story about his son and modern power consumption during the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Commissioning Project ceremony on Friday, March 17, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, both Republicans, are planning a town hall Monday in Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|3 hr
|Open Shop
|5
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Thu
|Al Davis
|15
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Thu
|Kathy
|30
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Thu
|Kathy
|6
|Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living
|Thu
|Kathy
|2
|Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Kathy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC