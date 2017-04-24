FBI to pay for Henderson police overt...

FBI to pay for Henderson police overtime as part of crime program

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Henderson police investigate a robbery at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry located at 1071 W Sunset Rd. in Henderson in January. @DavidGuzman1985 In partnership with the FBI, the Henderson Police Department is set to participate in the bureau's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 23 hr BottomMe 12
News Bailey Logue, center, daughter of Cliven Bundy, em Wed freelancehobo 1
you can stop deleting Tue wow 2
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) Apr 24 Ohnoooo 8
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Apr 22 Go Blue Forever 104
i lovekickboxing henderson Apr 4 Nicole B 1
News New Henderson market fills new niche: Filipino ... Mar '17 EMR 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at April 27 at 1:55PM PDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC