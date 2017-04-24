FBI to pay for Henderson police overtime as part of crime program
Henderson police investigate a robbery at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry located at 1071 W Sunset Rd. in Henderson in January. @DavidGuzman1985 In partnership with the FBI, the Henderson Police Department is set to participate in the bureau's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
