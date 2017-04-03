Elections underway in Las Vegas, Hend...

Elections underway in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas

Municipal elections are underway in Las Vegas, where ex-state Assemblywoman Michele Fiore is among 10 candidates vying for one of three city council seats up for grabs. Voters also were casting ballots today for mayor in North Las Vegas and Henderson, two city council seats in North Las Vegas and one in Henderson.

