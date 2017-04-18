DC Building Group Announces Completion of Two New Del Tacos and a Raising Cane's in Henderson
Shawn Danoski, chief executive officer of Las Vegas-based DC Building Group, announced the general contractor has recently completed two Del Tacos and a Raising Cane's in Henderson.
