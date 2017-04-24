Clark County could switch to vote centers by 2018
I Voted" stickers are displayed at an early voting site in a Cardenas supermarket in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. Commissioners today gave Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria the greenlight to pursue the move, which is expected to save money, streamline the result-tallying process and improve voter satisfaction by offering flexibility and reducing confusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|29 min
|Ohnoooo
|8
|you can stop deleting
|6 hr
|lolz
|1
|adulttoyfunshop.com
|20 hr
|Lisa
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Apr 20
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 20
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC