Cameo Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update

Cameo Resources Corp. announces that it is no longer proceeding with a potential acquisition involving iWeedz.com of Henderson, Nevada as the non-binding Letter of Intent with iWeedz announced in the Company's news release dated November 16, 2016 has lapsed. Although the Company is continuing to seek out viable opportunities, it confirms that it is not pursuing any particular acquisition or transaction at this time.

